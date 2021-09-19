BitBall Market Cap Tops $1.14 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 49% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 19th. One BitBall coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitBall has traded down 39.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,052.80 or 0.99767339 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00089202 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008684 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00065182 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008111 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001346 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006228 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

