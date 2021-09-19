bitCNY Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $697,030.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00071919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00122399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.28 or 0.00176971 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,359.76 or 0.07055085 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,622.02 or 1.00000406 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $408.34 or 0.00857458 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

