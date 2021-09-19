Bitcoin Confidential Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $1.30 million and $16,552.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00020508 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $198.31 or 0.00419668 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001128 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000732 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

