BitTube (TUBE) Price Hits $0.0052 on Top Exchanges

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. BitTube has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $8,011.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitTube has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.23 or 0.00558239 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 321,827,060 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

