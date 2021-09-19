Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.55 Million

Brokerages expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) to announce $4.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.24 million to $5.00 million. Blink Charging reported sales of $910,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year sales of $16.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.34 million to $17.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $26.08 million, with estimates ranging from $25.16 million to $27.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 328.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLNK shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of BLNK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,269,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,789. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 3.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Blink Charging by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,277,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,920,000 after buying an additional 814,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Blink Charging by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,961,000 after buying an additional 1,667,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blink Charging by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,711,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,484,000 after buying an additional 189,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Blink Charging by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,031,000 after buying an additional 382,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blink Charging by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after buying an additional 309,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

