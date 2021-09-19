Blocery (BLY) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Blocery coin can currently be bought for $0.0305 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Blocery has a total market capitalization of $7.70 million and $1.05 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blocery has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00058763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00130057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00046283 BTC.

About Blocery

Blocery is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,294,444 coins. The official message board for Blocery is medium.com/@blocery . Blocery’s official website is blocery.io . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Blocery

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

