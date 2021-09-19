BMO Capital Markets Increases Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $335.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $236.19.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $299.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $322.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 96.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.07 and its 200 day moving average is $237.78.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,015 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 280.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

