BMO Capital Markets Increases Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $335.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $236.19.
NASDAQ FTNT opened at $299.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $322.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 96.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.07 and its 200 day moving average is $237.78.
In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,015 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 280.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
