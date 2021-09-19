BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $15.45 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 250.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 60,119 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $15,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 53.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,937,000 after buying an additional 53,141 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.5% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,570,000 after buying an additional 27,395 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.03.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,634 shares of company stock worth $12,895,553 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $160.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.41 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.42 and its 200-day moving average is $159.11.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.