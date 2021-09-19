BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 79,084 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 79,084 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $13,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,539,000 after buying an additional 19,921,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,902,000 after buying an additional 2,138,372 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after buying an additional 2,110,695 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,805,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,397,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,970,000 after purchasing an additional 924,690 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $22.00 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23. The company has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

