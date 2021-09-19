BNP Paribas Lowers Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) to Neutral

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $256.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RACE. Redburn Partners reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari to a hold rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ferrari from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $234.20.

NYSE RACE opened at $216.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $176.03 and a twelve month high of $233.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.44.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ferrari by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,248,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,583,000 after buying an additional 1,252,114 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,014,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ferrari by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,588,000 after buying an additional 723,416 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ferrari by 1,678.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 706,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,566,000 after buying an additional 666,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,662,000 after buying an additional 660,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

