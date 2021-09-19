BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in BorgWarner by 10.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in BorgWarner by 12.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 15,054 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 158.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 265,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after buying an additional 163,029 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in BorgWarner by 67.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 14,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BWA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

NYSE BWA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.92. 3,607,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,965. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.86.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

