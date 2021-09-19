Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives C$260.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$260.18.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services to an “outperform” rating and set a C$265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$260.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut shares of Boyd Group Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$242.07 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$184.84 and a 1 year high of C$256.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$244.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$229.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

