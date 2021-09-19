Brad Miocevich Sells 11,864,407 Shares of VEEM Ltd (ASX:VEE) Stock

VEEM Ltd (ASX:VEE) insider Brad Miocevich sold 11,864,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.18 ($0.84), for a total transaction of A$14,000,000.26 ($10,000,000.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.30, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0045 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 5th. This is an increase from VEEM’s previous Final dividend of $0.00. VEEM’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

VEEM Ltd manufactures and sells propulsion and stabilization systems. It offers propellers, centrifugally cast hollow bars, and gyrostabilizers; and manufactures bespoke products and services to the marine, defense, and mining industries. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Canning Vale, Australia.

