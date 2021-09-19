Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 34,005 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 310,436 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,005 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises about 1.6% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $73,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Cigna by 30.8% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,262,000 after acquiring an additional 87,137 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Cigna by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after acquiring an additional 520,573 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cigna by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

Cigna stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,717,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,342. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.41. The company has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

