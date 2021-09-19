Brandes Investment Partners LP Cuts Stock Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,983,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,533 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.64% of Change Healthcare worth $45,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975,953 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in Change Healthcare by 5,912.0% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341,984 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Change Healthcare by 129.2% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,880,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,880 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Change Healthcare by 147,781.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,748,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 4.5% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 3,688,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,992,000 after buying an additional 157,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,772,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,824. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -128.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

