Brandes Investment Partners LP Increases Position in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,662,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,450 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $26,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 480.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 26.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 152.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 72.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. 21.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CYD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.44. 159,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $549.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.29. China Yuchai International Limited has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $20.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

