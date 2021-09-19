Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases 104,368 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 233,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,368 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $18,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,332,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,551,000 after purchasing an additional 66,648 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 448.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,630,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,135,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,426. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OMC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

