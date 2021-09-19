Brandes Investment Partners LP Reduces Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Brandes Investment Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the period. Copa accounts for approximately 1.5% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 2.05% of Copa worth $65,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Copa by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after buying an additional 20,329 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Copa by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Copa in the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Copa by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Copa by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,628,000 after buying an additional 93,099 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPA traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.69. 207,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,931. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $94.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.76.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $304.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.29 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 54.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1993.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.70) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPA. Seaport Global Securities raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

