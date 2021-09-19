Brighton Jones LLC Purchases New Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.55.

NYSE PPG opened at $146.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.95 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.71 and its 200 day moving average is $164.40.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

