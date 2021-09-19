Brighton Jones LLC Purchases New Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,579,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,653 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,935,000 after acquiring an additional 478,113 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,912,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $826,659,000 after purchasing an additional 122,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW opened at $119.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $769,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,530 shares of company stock worth $11,055,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.