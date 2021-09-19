Brighton Jones LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BYM. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter valued at $6,681,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 248.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 53,170 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter valued at about $193,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $16.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

