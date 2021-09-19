BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

NYSE BSIG opened at $26.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.69. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSIG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.