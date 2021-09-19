British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the August 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

BTAFF opened at $36.32 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average is $38.48.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

