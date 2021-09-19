Brokerages Anticipate Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Graphic Packaging posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 86,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPK traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,095,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

