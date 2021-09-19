Brokerages Anticipate KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will post $2.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.20 million. KemPharm posted sales of $1.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year sales of $28.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.44 million to $28.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $31.75 million, with estimates ranging from $21.06 million to $42.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.63). KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 42.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:KMPH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.08. 783,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,297. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $319.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.31. KemPharm has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $22.08.

In other KemPharm news, CEO Travis C. Mickle bought 5,000 shares of KemPharm stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,697.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 5,305 shares of company stock valued at $47,754 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in KemPharm during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in KemPharm during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in KemPharm during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in KemPharm by 72.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in KemPharm during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

