Brokerages Expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $336.35 Million

Analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will report $336.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the highest is $655.50 million. Arvinas posted sales of $7.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4,325.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $363.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.08 million to $672.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $76.50 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $142.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARVN shares. Truist increased their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.81.

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,004.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,724,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,549,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,355 shares of company stock valued at $12,294,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,682,000 after buying an additional 1,733,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 43.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,110,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,498,000 after purchasing an additional 109,106 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 3.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,942,000 after purchasing an additional 93,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,281,000 after purchasing an additional 165,900 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.48. 900,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,657. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.81. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.98.

Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

