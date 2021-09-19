Brokerages Expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.05 Million

Brokerages expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to post $73.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.40 million and the lowest is $72.70 million. Banc of California reported sales of $59.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year sales of $282.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $280.20 million to $283.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $341.10 million, with estimates ranging from $335.50 million to $346.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BANC. Stephens started coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Banc of California by 2,512.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Banc of California by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Banc of California by 77,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Banc of California by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.85. 796,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,643. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $906.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.80. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

