Brokerages Expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. Falcon Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 900%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLMN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $384.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.18 and a beta of 1.79. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.48%. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the first quarter worth $158,037,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 15.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 479,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 72,936 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 33,404 shares during the period. 30.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

