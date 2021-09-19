Brokerages Expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to Announce $1.71 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will report earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.73. MasTec posted earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MasTec in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 72.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTZ opened at $89.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec has a twelve month low of $40.18 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.10 and its 200 day moving average is $101.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

