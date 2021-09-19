Brokerages Expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Announce Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Analysts expect that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will announce earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the highest is $2.41. Saia reported earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $9.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Saia.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $571.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.40 million. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Shares of SAIA stock traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $244.81. The stock had a trading volume of 381,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,651. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.22 and a 200 day moving average of $226.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Saia has a 12-month low of $117.07 and a 12-month high of $259.13.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.