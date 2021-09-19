Brokerages Set AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) PT at $218.07

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $219.89 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.11 and its 200 day moving average is $207.69. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total value of $457,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

