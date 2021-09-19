Brokerages Set Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) PT at $58.67

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.67.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 23,968 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,139,000 after buying an additional 153,901 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 105,727.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 365.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 15,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.
Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Central Garden & Pet
Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.
