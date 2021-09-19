Brokerages Set Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Target Price at $256.33

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $256.33.

Several research firms have commented on IT. Barclays raised their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $261,674.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Gartner by 47.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $310.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.69. Gartner has a 12-month low of $115.86 and a 12-month high of $318.30.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

