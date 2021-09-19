Brokerages Set HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target at $29.04

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.04.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.68. The company had a trading volume of 13,273,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,736,539. HP has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.50.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

