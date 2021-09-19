Brokerages Set NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT at $83.57

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.57.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $90.01 on Thursday. NetApp has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $93.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,081,128 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $170,278,000 after acquiring an additional 45,411 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 20.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 61.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 207,923 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,012,000 after buying an additional 78,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NetApp by 106.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after buying an additional 1,013,259 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

