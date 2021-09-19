Brokerages Set Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) PT at C$11.16

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.16.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of SSL stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.95. 420,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,810. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.57 and a 12-month high of C$12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.95.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$32.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.18 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

