Brokerages Set The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) PT at $27.00

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

SKIN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.87. 8,533,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,085. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64. The Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $28.37.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.30 million. Research analysts predict that The Beauty Health will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $106,735,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,045,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,814,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.