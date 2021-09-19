Brokerages Set W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Price Target at $67.80

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRA. Seaport Res Ptn cut W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 389,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $468,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co. stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.98. 2,703,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12-month low of $38.70 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average is $67.08.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 69.34% and a net margin of 4.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W.R. Grace & Co engages in the production and sale of chemicals and materials. It operates through the Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies segments. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications.

