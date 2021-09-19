Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Stake Increased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 66.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.3% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 43,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE BEPC opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.