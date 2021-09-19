BTIG Research Downgrades Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) to Neutral

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $69.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.24. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.97 and its 200 day moving average is $70.19.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $321,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 16.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 725,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $50,138,000 after purchasing an additional 99,892 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,488 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

