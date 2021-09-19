Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.92

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.92 and traded as high as $19.30. Build-A-Bear Workshop shares last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 198,589 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $286.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.63. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $94.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 31,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $593,823.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $181,782.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBW. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

