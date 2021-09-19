Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRND) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRND)’s share price fell 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.15. 1,303,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,374% from the average session volume of 37,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,674,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,055,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,480,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,307,000.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles.

