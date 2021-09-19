Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Short Interest Update

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the August 15th total of 864,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Cactus by 4.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Cactus by 2.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Cactus by 6.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 27.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHD traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $34.66. The company had a trading volume of 963,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,891. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.87. Cactus has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $44.20.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Cactus will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WHD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

