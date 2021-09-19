California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Holdings Trimmed by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,211,000 after purchasing an additional 76,141 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,081 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 437.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

NYSE:CWT opened at $58.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.80.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $213.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. Equities analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

In other news, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $47,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $44,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,696 shares of company stock valued at $108,474 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.