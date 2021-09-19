Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) by 575.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,908 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF were worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $592,000.

DEED opened at $26.02 on Friday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $26.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95.

