Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,983 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in The Hershey by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 52.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,079 shares of company stock worth $2,674,010 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $175.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $182.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.89.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

