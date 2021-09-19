Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.51 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $664,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

APD stock opened at $261.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.94. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

