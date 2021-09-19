Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$34.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.84% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCO. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cameco to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.19.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$28.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.99. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$11.84 and a 52 week high of C$33.61. The stock has a market cap of C$11.38 billion and a PE ratio of -501.93.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

