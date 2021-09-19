Canaccord Genuity Increases Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Price Target to C$0.70

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity to C$0.70 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

PNE opened at C$0.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. The company has a market cap of C$222.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.36. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.16 and a 12-month high of C$0.66.

In related news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$46,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,222,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,222,350. In the last three months, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $190,500.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

