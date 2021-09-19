Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Hold Rating for NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy to C$4.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.73.

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$4.37 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.61 and a 12 month high of C$4.47. The company has a market cap of C$988.74 million and a P/E ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.01.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

